Alpha Net 8.6.9
1 Configure the achievements system
2 Add 4 achievements
3 Disable the generation of falling stars
4 Fixed a bug causing the quickbar to display incorrectly
5 Added achievements system testing
6 Adjusted tooltip images
Changed files in this update