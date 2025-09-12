 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19953623 Edited 12 September 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.6.9

1 Configure the achievements system

2 Add 4 achievements

3 Disable the generation of falling stars

4 Fixed a bug causing the quickbar to display incorrectly

5 Added achievements system testing

6 Adjusted tooltip images

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
