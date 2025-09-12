 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19953603 Edited 12 September 2025 – 07:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

This update includes the following fixes and adjustments:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Poetry Talent Gathering could not be completed under certain conditions.

Adjustments

Save overwrite function has been temporarily disabled due to detected issues.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3624921
  • Loading history…
