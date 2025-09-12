Dear players,
This update includes the following fixes and adjustments:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Poetry Talent Gathering could not be completed under certain conditions.
Adjustments
Save overwrite function has been temporarily disabled due to detected issues.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support!
The Minister – Update Notice | Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
