•⁠ ⁠Added +1000 gold cost after each roll to balance the high value of gashapon items.•⁠ ⁠Major adjustments to item stats.•⁠ ⁠Introduced 6 new player stats for bar optimization: Mixing Speed, Cooking Speed, Fishing Speed, Clean Mike Speed, Clean Bar Counter Speed, Clean Table Speed.•⁠ ⁠When the bar counter or Chef Mike gets dirty, Mixing Speed or - Cooking Speed will be reduced by 50% until cleaned.•⁠ ⁠Employees: each task now consumes different working amounts (live values visible in the menu).•⁠ ⁠New “destock” function for drinks/dishes in the menu via right-click (or hold to quick destock), available only when the item is not equipped in Today’s Menu.•⁠ ⁠Employee working amounts are now displayed directly on each employee card.•⁠ ⁠Gashapon moved above the menu so players can view the bar and shelf while rolling.•⁠ ⁠Today’s Menu now shows the fame level required to unlock each slot.•⁠ ⁠Fixed gold reward issue for players coming from the demo version.•⁠ ⁠Fixed media player auto-pausing issue.•⁠ ⁠Fixed furniture/decoration placement issues that prevented buying, moving, or placing.But, someone’s been spotted near the bar entrance. Could they be your next recruit? 👀Thank you for your continued support. Enjoy the new changes and keep building the bar of your dreams ️🎉