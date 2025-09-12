Gashapon (Memory Capsule)
• Added +1000 gold cost after each roll to balance the high value of gashapon items.
• Major adjustments to item stats.
• Introduced 6 new player stats for bar optimization: Mixing Speed, Cooking Speed, Fishing Speed, Clean Mike Speed, Clean Bar Counter Speed, Clean Table Speed.
Balance & Adjustments
• When the bar counter or Chef Mike gets dirty, Mixing Speed or - Cooking Speed will be reduced by 50% until cleaned.
• Employees: each task now consumes different working amounts (live values visible in the menu).
UI/UX
• New “destock” function for drinks/dishes in the menu via right-click (or hold to quick destock), available only when the item is not equipped in Today’s Menu.
• Employee working amounts are now displayed directly on each employee card.
• Gashapon moved above the menu so players can view the bar and shelf while rolling.
• Today’s Menu now shows the fame level required to unlock each slot.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed gold reward issue for players coming from the demo version.
• Fixed media player auto-pausing issue.
• Fixed furniture/decoration placement issues that prevented buying, moving, or placing.
Not on the menu… yet
But, someone’s been spotted near the bar entrance. Could they be your next recruit? 👀
Thank you for your continued support. Enjoy the new changes and keep building the bar of your dreams ️🎉
