 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19953554 Edited 12 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gashapon (Memory Capsule)
•⁠ ⁠Added +1000 gold cost after each roll to balance the high value of gashapon items.
•⁠ ⁠Major adjustments to item stats.
•⁠ ⁠Introduced 6 new player stats for bar optimization: Mixing Speed, Cooking Speed, Fishing Speed, Clean Mike Speed, Clean Bar Counter Speed, Clean Table Speed.

Balance & Adjustments
•⁠ ⁠When the bar counter or Chef Mike gets dirty, Mixing Speed or - Cooking Speed will be reduced by 50% until cleaned.
•⁠ ⁠Employees: each task now consumes different working amounts (live values visible in the menu).

UI/UX
•⁠ ⁠New “destock” function for drinks/dishes in the menu via right-click (or hold to quick destock), available only when the item is not equipped in Today’s Menu.
•⁠ ⁠Employee working amounts are now displayed directly on each employee card.
•⁠ ⁠Gashapon moved above the menu so players can view the bar and shelf while rolling.
•⁠ ⁠Today’s Menu now shows the fame level required to unlock each slot.

Bug Fixes
•⁠ ⁠Fixed gold reward issue for players coming from the demo version.
•⁠ ⁠Fixed media player auto-pausing issue.
•⁠ ⁠Fixed furniture/decoration placement issues that prevented buying, moving, or placing.

Not on the menu… yet
But, someone’s been spotted near the bar entrance. Could they be your next recruit? 👀



Thank you for your continued support. Enjoy the new changes and keep building the bar of your dreams ️🎉


Changed files in this update

Depot 3417121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link