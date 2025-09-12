 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19953525 Edited 12 September 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sorry all; I thought this was cleaner than it was. That's on me.

  • All softlocks are gone. For real this time.
  • There is a ! button in the System Focus view. Click it if I messed up and there's a softlock.
  • Adjusted more scrollrect scrolling
  • Facilities now show progress % number for building, and cycles
  • Sarutahiko has learned how to give you space. He's friendly, but sometimes overbearing. (He will only speak on a new game)
  • Production rate properly reflects on Sol after initial facility instantiations
  • Cleaned up some issues with the tech tree not displaying techs were researched (even when they were)
  • Cleaned up some other unwanted behaviors on saves
  • Sol facilities now are instantly built
  • Adjusted some of the logic in the transfer panel to be less clunky
  • Quite a few more, honestly I was not keeping track
  • Should be...95% stable. 100% stable?
  • This many launch hotfixes means that I count as a AAA dev now, I'm pretty sure

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3920031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link