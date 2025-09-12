- All softlocks are gone. For real this time.
- There is a ! button in the System Focus view. Click it if I messed up and there's a softlock.
- Adjusted more scrollrect scrolling
- Facilities now show progress % number for building, and cycles
- Sarutahiko has learned how to give you space. He's friendly, but sometimes overbearing. (He will only speak on a new game)
- Production rate properly reflects on Sol after initial facility instantiations
- Cleaned up some issues with the tech tree not displaying techs were researched (even when they were)
- Cleaned up some other unwanted behaviors on saves
- Sol facilities now are instantly built
- Adjusted some of the logic in the transfer panel to be less clunky
- Quite a few more, honestly I was not keeping track
- Should be...95% stable. 100% stable?
- This many launch hotfixes means that I count as a AAA dev now, I'm pretty sure
Launch Hotfix #4
Update notes via Steam Community
Sorry all; I thought this was cleaner than it was. That's on me.
