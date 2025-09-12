 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19953466
We have released Ver. 1.8.3.

This version changes the behavior for retaining settings when playing alongside replay data or when playing under the same settings.

Reason for the change:

To ensure event fairness, we had previously disabled changing settings. However, since no anticipated issues arose across the last three events, we have decided to revise the scope of settings retention.

Please understand that if any problems occur, we will promptly revert to the previous behavior.

