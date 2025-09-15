 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19953375
Update notes via Steam Community

Hear ye, hear ye, King, Queens and Monarchs!

Today, we are releasing our Hamlets (and Trade) update that I arbitrarily decided to name "Hit the road update" without consulting anyone (don't tell the devs!)

In this update, we are implementing the Advisor Mode, the Hamlets and trade system, roads adapting to your evolving city, and a highly requested feature: a refined destruction tool that will only delete the building and not the plot!

This update is also our biggest Optimization update.

Disclaimer: Due to heavy changes in the system and build, your saves in 0.2 are not compatible with 0.3. However, we have created a 0.2 branch so you can transfer your save there. PTB Saves are not compatible either, make sure to switch to the Main branch again if you haven't already, by clicking on the "Selected Version"


Key features

New “Advisor” game mode

  • This new game mode will offer stronger challenges for players who are up to the task!

Optimization

  • We've worked hard on optimization. We knew it was one of the biggest issue tied to the game and we are happy to present our biggest optimization update. We are still working on some details along the way but you should notice many improvements while playing!

Hamlets

  • Hamlets will allow you to expand your territory and bring new resources to your territory. You can access the menu via the Town Hall. While your Burgomaster will not be available for any other activities, they will bring their skills and perks to the new hamlet!

  • Gather camps now need to be placed inside the city construction area

Trade system

  • Hilde's Trade Post will be unlocked with the Hamlets and will

  • This was requested by the community several times. It was originally suggested to be tied with the market itself but we wanted a system that would make more sense: if we were to use the marketplace, it would have been implied getting the money from your population.

  • This feature will allow you to have a different form of income without implementing taxes that we feel are a bit too idle.

  • We hope it will make your progression interesting! Please let us know your thoughts!

Resource depletion, agriculture and balancing

  • With the introduction of the Hamlets and Trade system, we have changed the resource depletion and regeneration. They will deplete a bit faster and you will have to be a bit more careful with the management of your production chain.

  • We have also deleted the agriculture zones, so you can now place your orchards, vineyards and farms anywhere you want!

Mechanics and core changes

  • New deletion tool and the ability to cancel construction

    • The building deleting feature was highly requested by our community and it took us a bit more time than expected to implement it with a satisfying result.

    • We also implemented a "Cancel" construction feature, that will allow you to cancel it if you missclick or change your mind.

    • It has a few ripple effects on the spatial puzzle that we were and are still worried about so please let us know what your think!

  • Changes in narration

    • From the start, you can now choose to play without narration and without tutorial.

    • This is not advised for your first playthrough but it will allow you to create more freely without reading through the story. This change made us rethink the narration was intertwined with core features.

    • We have separated Narrative quests with the “Main Quest” that will unlock new buildings and new elements, you can prioritize easily and differentiate them in the UI, the Advisor will guide you well.

      In “Non Narrative mode”, you will only get the Main quests.

Life, visuals

  • Citizens and transporter: your city is coming to life with transporters carts instead of backpacks

  • Fancier roads: As your city evolve, the roads will evolve with it from dirt to stone to paved roads

  • Habitation fusion: Higher-tier habitation sometimes fuses with their neighbor after upgrading

Supporter Pack

  • 4 more tracks have been added to the Supporter pack!

0.2 Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Due to heavy changes in the system and build, your saves in 0.2 are not compatible with 0.3. However, we have created a 0.2 branch so you can transfer your save there.

  • Right-click on “City Tales - Medieval Era” > Betas > in “Beta Participation” select “Version_0_2_0”

[p]You can find your savegame in [i]{disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\[/i][/p]

  • Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave

Full patchnotes

Highlight

  • Reworks building perks to be the same for all building types

  • Companion quest can be given up

  • Limiting quests to 2 active companion quests

  • Deprecates save prior to 0.3.0.1 + adds deprecated save UI

  • Three new quest related to a new Companion

  • 4 new music tracks

  • Hamlets

    • You can expand your city by creating hamlets and naming one of your trusted companion as burgomaster

    • Gather camps now need to be placed inside the city construction area

  • New destruction mode

    • You can destroy a building without destroying its parcel

    • In progress constructions can be canceled

  • Performances

    • Many changes have been made to improve the performance of the game, particularly with larger cities

  • Carts

    • NPCs carriers now use carts instead of backpack

  • New economy buildings

    • Eight new production buildings with their unique visuals

    • New resources

    • New civil building upgrades

    • Houses can be upgraded one more time

  • New “Advisor” game mode for more challenge

  • Narration

    • The city progression and building unlocks are now separate from the main story

    • New option to play without the main story

    • Each companion has a new quest to further your relationship with them

    • Many existing quests and objectives have been reworked

Other

  • Building and upgrading civil building have different costs (upgrading a chapel to a church has a different cost than building a church directly)

  • Habitations now start with their maximum of inhabitants, instead of gradually growing over a few minutes

    Performances (detailed)

    • Improves performances of carriers NPCs

    • Improves rendering performances of all buildings

    • Improves rendering performances of fields

    • Improves rendering performances of castle

    • Improves performances during district creation and building placement

    • Improves rendering performances of the terrain

    • Improves rendering performances of building alert icons

    • Improves performances of road creation

    • Improves rendering performances of collectable stones

  • Grass has been mowed below collectable resources

  • Vegetation fields growing animation has been replaced by a new, more organic one

    Balancing

    • Overall rebalancing of the economy to prepare for the new buildings and resources

    • Town hall construction area are smaller (but can be extended using hamlets)

    • Town hall upgrades and castle construction cost less gold

    • Reworked position of resources on maps

  • Removes fertility zone for animal and vegetation fields

  • Add game mode to save tooltip

  • Updates vinque font for better readability of some letters

  • Player name and city name can be longer (from 12 to 16 characters)

  • Increases camera panning speed at high altitude

  • Adds UI to castle placement

  • Influence areas: minimizes overlaps between symbols

    UI

    • Updates end of EA screen text and buttons

    • Reworks perks UI (production wheel, tooltips, icons) 🔵🟣

    • Updates destruction buttons UI

    • Updates dialogue UI

    • Adds hover/pressed state to notification card

  • Put all non-English words in italic in dialogues

  • Removes delay before mouse camera drag and rotation

  • Adds specific dialogue per companion to autonomy tutorial

  • Updates translation team credits (new members, fixed job title)

  • Adds perks onboarding

  • More mill visual variety

    Fixes

    • Fixes building a civil building on two houses increases the total number of inhabitants

    • Fixes destroying a manufacture or civil building or its parcel that was built on top of a house does not decrease the total number of inhabitants

    • Fix sometimes villager cross a district (especially mono-parcel districts) to go behind the district

    • Fixes placing a civil building over two habitations only cost the money of one habitation

    • Fixes placing a building over habitations only cost the money of the current tier (and not the sum of all current and previous tier)

    • Fixes additional money cost is not actually paid if the district has only one house

    • Removes crane from loading screen

    • Fixes fences are badly updated after building or parcel deletion

    • Fixes visual borders of large collectable resource zones

    • Fixes experience gained by buildings was not uniform

    • Fixes destruction highlight icon priority (icon was not shown if building had a 3D alert)

    • Fixes expertise icons in objectives and dialogues

    • Fixes cannot destroy a district if cannot afford each parcel destruction cost (but can afford total)

    • Fixes roof pattern

    • Fixes map border fog glitches

    • Fixes Montalban Meadows inhabitant spawn positions

