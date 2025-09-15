Hear ye, hear ye, King, Queens and Monarchs!

Today, we are releasing our Hamlets (and Trade) update that I arbitrarily decided to name "Hit the road update" without consulting anyone (don't tell the devs!)

In this update, we are implementing the Advisor Mode, the Hamlets and trade system, roads adapting to your evolving city, and a highly requested feature: a refined destruction tool that will only delete the building and not the plot!

This update is also our biggest Optimization update.

Disclaimer : Due to heavy changes in the system and build, your saves in 0.2 are not compatible with 0.3. However, we have created a 0.2 branch so you can transfer your save there. PTB Saves are not compatible either, make sure to switch to the Main branch again if you haven't already, by clicking on the "Selected Version"



Key features

New “Advisor” game mode

This new game mode will offer stronger challenges for players who are up to the task!

Optimization

We've worked hard on optimization. We knew it was one of the biggest issue tied to the game and we are happy to present our biggest optimization update. We are still working on some details along the way but you should notice many improvements while playing!

Hamlets

Hamlets will allow you to expand your territory and bring new resources to your territory. You can access the menu via the Town Hall. While your Burgomaster will not be available for any other activities, they will bring their skills and perks to the new hamlet!

Gather camps now need to be placed inside the city construction area

Trade system

Hilde's Trade Post will be unlocked with the Hamlets and will

This was requested by the community several times. It was originally suggested to be tied with the market itself but we wanted a system that would make more sense: if we were to use the marketplace, it would have been implied getting the money from your population.

This feature will allow you to have a different form of income without implementing taxes that we feel are a bit too idle.

We hope it will make your progression interesting! Please let us know your thoughts!

Resource depletion, agriculture and balancing

With the introduction of the Hamlets and Trade system, we have changed the resource depletion and regeneration. They will deplete a bit faster and you will have to be a bit more careful with the management of your production chain.

We have also deleted the agriculture zones, so you can now place your orchards, vineyards and farms anywhere you want!

Mechanics and core changes

New deletion tool and the ability to cancel construction The building deleting feature was highly requested by our community and it took us a bit more time than expected to implement it with a satisfying result. We also implemented a "Cancel" construction feature, that will allow you to cancel it if you missclick or change your mind. It has a few ripple effects on the spatial puzzle that we were and are still worried about so please let us know what your think!

Changes in narration From the start, you can now choose to play without narration and without tutorial. This is not advised for your first playthrough but it will allow you to create more freely without reading through the story. This change made us rethink the narration was intertwined with core features. We have separated Narrative quests with the “Main Quest” that will unlock new buildings and new elements, you can prioritize easily and differentiate them in the UI, the Advisor will guide you well. In “Non Narrative mode”, you will only get the Main quests.



Life, visuals

Citizens and transporter : your city is coming to life with transporters carts instead of backpacks

Fancier roads : As your city evolve, the roads will evolve with it from dirt to stone to paved roads

Habitation fusion: Higher-tier habitation sometimes fuses with their neighbor after upgrading

Supporter Pack

4 more tracks have been added to the Supporter pack!

0.2 Disclaimer

Right-click on “City Tales - Medieval Era” > Betas > in “Beta Participation” select “Version_0_2_0”

Each folder with a number is a save slot with 0 being your autosave

[p]You can find your savegame in [i]{disk}:\\Users\\{username}\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Irregular Shapes\\City Tales\\saves\\{steam_userid}\[/i][/p]

Full patchnotes

Highlight

Reworks building perks to be the same for all building types

Companion quest can be given up

Limiting quests to 2 active companion quests

Deprecates save prior to 0.3.0.1 + adds deprecated save UI

Three new quest related to a new Companion

4 new music tracks

Hamlets You can expand your city by creating hamlets and naming one of your trusted companion as burgomaster Gather camps now need to be placed inside the city construction area

New destruction mode You can destroy a building without destroying its parcel In progress constructions can be canceled

Performances Many changes have been made to improve the performance of the game, particularly with larger cities

Carts NPCs carriers now use carts instead of backpack

New economy buildings Eight new production buildings with their unique visuals New resources New civil building upgrades Houses can be upgraded one more time

New “Advisor” game mode for more challenge

Narration The city progression and building unlocks are now separate from the main story New option to play without the main story Each companion has a new quest to further your relationship with them Many existing quests and objectives have been reworked



Other