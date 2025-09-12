There lived a certain man in Russia long ago

He was big and strong, in his eyes, a flaming glow

Most people look at him with terror and with fear

But to Moscow chicks, he was such a lovely dear



He could preach the Bible like a preacher

Full of ecstasy and fire

But he also was the kind of teacher

Women would desire



Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey



Ra-Ra-Rasputin, lover of the Russian Queen

There was a cat that really was gone

Ra-Ra-Rasputin, Russia's greatest love machine

It was a shame how he carried on



He ruled the Russian land and never mind the Tsar

But the kazachok he danced really wunderbar

In all affairs of state, he was the man to please

But he was real great when he had a girl to squeeze



For the Queen, he was no wheeler-dealer

Though she'd heard the things he'd done

She believed he was a holy healer

Who would heal her son



Ra-Ra-Rasputin, lover of the Russian Queen

There was a cat that really was gone

Ra-Ra-Rasputin, Russia's greatest love machine

It was a shame how he carried on



But when his drinking and lusting and his hunger for power

Became known to more and more people

The demands to do something about this outrageous man

Became louder and louder



Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey



"This man's just gotta go" declared his enemies

But the ladies begged, "Don't you try to do it, please?"

No doubt this Rasputin had lots of hidden charms

Though he was a brute, they just fell into his arms



Then one night, some men of higher standing

Set a trap, they're not to blame

"Come to visit us" they kept demanding

And he really came



Ra-Ra-Rasputin, lover of the Russian Queen

They put some poison into his wine

Ra-Ra-Rasputin, Russia's greatest love machine

He drank it all, and said, "I feel fine"



Ra-Ra-Rasputin, lover of the Russian Queen

They didn't quit, they wanted his head

Ra-Ra-Rasputin, Russia's greatest love machine

And so they shot him 'til he was dead



