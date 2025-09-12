 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19953327 Edited 12 September 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Rebuilt UI to reduce CPU/GPU load. Please let me know if it helps!

Fixed the Nature passive awarding both health regen (correct) and health regen % (not correct)
Fixed scaling on inventory screen experience bar
Fixed some bugs around resistance / vulnerability
Added more robust logic around hidden characters and skill range
Changed spawning rules around Altar of Gifts to make sure it appears on its floors
More consistent mouseover behaviour in dungeon view
Added some screen shake when damage is dealt

