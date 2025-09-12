Rebuilt UI to reduce CPU/GPU load. Please let me know if it helps!



Fixed the Nature passive awarding both health regen (correct) and health regen % (not correct)

Fixed scaling on inventory screen experience bar

Fixed some bugs around resistance / vulnerability

Added more robust logic around hidden characters and skill range

Changed spawning rules around Altar of Gifts to make sure it appears on its floors

More consistent mouseover behaviour in dungeon view

Added some screen shake when damage is dealt