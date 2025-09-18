 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 19953318 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update fixes some issues we’ve identified in the recently launched The Order of Giants DLC.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that prevented you from placing a pipe in the correct orientation in the Shrine of the Gladiator puzzle if you had restarted checkpoints. 

  • Photo Opportunity marker for the “Headless Gladiator” photo now correctly disappears once when you have taken the photo.

  • Guidance markers improved when using the Rome Guide, which can now also direct you to unobtained photos and notes from The Order of Giants adventure in the main Vatican level. This will show as a “Door” icon leading you back towards the Vatican when you have the Journal in ‘Lowered Mode’ while using the Rome Guide.  

  • We’ve improved guidance markers leading towards the entrance of the Tomb of Gibborim when you are exiting from the Shrine of the Gladiator at the “Find the Last Cylinder Piece” stage of the quest.

  • Fixed a crash that might occur when changing the quality setting for RTX Hair on GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards. 

  • Fixed a typo on Travels summary screen.  

Stay tuned for details of further planned updates to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

