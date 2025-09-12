 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19953287
Update notes via Steam Community

● Additions & Adjustments

* Added Kombu Onigiri (kelp rice ball).

* Added Work Table.

* Added Mr. Onigiri mascot.

* Trash bins can now be moved.

● Bug Fixes

* Fixed an issue where placing a paper bag containing items onto another paper bag would cause the items to disappear.

* Fixed a bug where Shrimp Tempura stored in a box would turn into a Croquette the next day.

● Other Changes

* Added support for ultra-wide monitors.

* Made various minor bug fixes, adjusted volume levels, and refined mouse sensitivity settings.

