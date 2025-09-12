● Additions & Adjustments
* Added Kombu Onigiri (kelp rice ball).
* Added Work Table.
* Added Mr. Onigiri mascot.
* Trash bins can now be moved.
● Bug Fixes
* Fixed an issue where placing a paper bag containing items onto another paper bag would cause the items to disappear.
* Fixed a bug where Shrimp Tempura stored in a box would turn into a Croquette the next day.
● Other Changes
* Added support for ultra-wide monitors.
* Made various minor bug fixes, adjusted volume levels, and refined mouse sensitivity settings.
