Greatly improved AI function, fixing bug where certain checks were being skipped, including one to update path to a moving target. Also fixed a bug with waiting/resting not updating story variables (thanks to Beast), and the day tracker not progressing (thanks to Macabre). Also fixed bug where music and ambience weren't updating after waiting/resting.

Fixed a couple bugs with quest dialogue in Ch.2, thanks to both Beast and Macabre. I think one of you is siding with militia and one is siding with bandits, which is perfect for playtesting. Many thanks. Fixed some dialogue also.

Finally, improved the Defecate ability to make it always blind animal targets, and gave it to all bats and birds (not just the pet parrot). Bats and birds now also shit randomly and leave fertilizer (yes, there is a limit).

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed bug in AI where certain checks were being skipped, including updating path to moving target.

-Defecate ability now blinds target for 5 secs, new x100 limit for spawning fertilizer per chapter.

-Gave Defecate ability to all bats and flying birds (not just pet parrot), birds now shit randomly.

-Fixed bug where passing time would not progress story variables (thanks to Beast).

-Fixed bug with Andresi's dialogue variable in Ch.2 (thanks to Beast).

-Fixed bug where day tracker was not progressing (thanks to Macabre).

-Fixed bug where music would not update after passing time.

-Updated dialogue with Numbers (Ch.1) and Durolo (Ch.2).