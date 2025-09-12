 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19953159 Edited 12 September 2025 – 07:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes - September 12th

  1. Optimized the visual effects of objective location indicators and added sound effects to the mission system.

  2. Improved performance issues related to lag in the late-game stages.

  3. Enhanced the bullet hit detection and optimized the bullet firing process.

  4. Fixed an issue where the purple lightsaber projectiles would fire in an incorrect direction at minimum speed.

  5. Fixed an issue preventing the unlock of Steam achievements for the character "Nameless."

Changed files in this update

Depot 2376871
  • Loading history…
