Update Notes - September 12th
Optimized the visual effects of objective location indicators and added sound effects to the mission system.
Improved performance issues related to lag in the late-game stages.
Enhanced the bullet hit detection and optimized the bullet firing process.
Fixed an issue where the purple lightsaber projectiles would fire in an incorrect direction at minimum speed.
Fixed an issue preventing the unlock of Steam achievements for the character "Nameless."
Changed files in this update