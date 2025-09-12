• Fixed an issue with fonts.
• Fixed a resizing issue in the forge.
• Sime Time Trial quest now properly requires slimes to be killed.
• Fixed Alter Echoes not generating progress while the app is in the background.
Version 1.2.22
Update notes via Steam Community
