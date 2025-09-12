 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19953087 Edited 12 September 2025 – 06:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed an issue with fonts.
• Fixed a resizing issue in the forge.
• Sime Time Trial quest now properly requires slimes to be killed.
• Fixed Alter Echoes not generating progress while the app is in the background.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link