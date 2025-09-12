Dear Your Majesty,

We have made some adjustments to the gameplay and fixed known bugs. The update details are as follows:

Fixed several bugs and mechanics that affected gameplay.

Adjusted icons for certain units.

Clearing stage "New Policy Dawns" now rewards 1 [Ballad of Triumph].

Increased the efficiency of [Ballad of Triumph] generation when [Imperial Concubine] removes units.

Increased the chance for the [Seven Stars] Reform to generate [Ballad of Triumph].

Raised the maximum attempts of card rerolls allowed per turn.

Adjusted the cost curve for rerolling cards, now making it cheaper.

Increased the effect multiplier of the Zodiac Loong on cards of corresponding tiers.