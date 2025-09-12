Thank you for your continued support! In this update, we have fixed several issues and made improvements:
Fixes
- Fixed the trigger issue of the On Credit quest.
- Fixed reward issues in the Protect Old Cao and Save the Cao Family quests.
- Fixed the issue of duplicate characters.
- Fixed an issue where saving could fail in certain cases.
- Fixed text errors in the Poetry Gathering.
- Fixed incorrect icon for language switching on the main menu.
Improvements
- Optimized main storyline trigger mechanism.
- Optimized certain position trait requirements.
We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.
💬 Community:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
