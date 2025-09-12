 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19952935 Edited 12 September 2025 – 06:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear players,

Thank you for your continued support! In this update, we have fixed several issues and made improvements:

Fixes

  • Fixed the trigger issue of the On Credit quest.
  • Fixed reward issues in the Protect Old Cao and Save the Cao Family quests.
  • Fixed the issue of duplicate characters.
  • Fixed an issue where saving could fail in certain cases.
  • Fixed text errors in the Poetry Gathering.
  • Fixed incorrect icon for language switching on the main menu.

Improvements

  • Optimized main storyline trigger mechanism.
  • Optimized certain position trait requirements.


We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

