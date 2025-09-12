This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How to Access the Pre-Release?

Please visit the link below to switch to the beta branch. v3.1 Pre-Release does NOT require a DLC to use.

Non-Beta Users

This is the the pre-release build before v3.1 is released to all users on the default branch.

v3.1 uses a whole new system for profiles, this means that when the update is out, you will have to re-make them in v3.1.



My recommendation is to update to this pre-release (instructions to switch to the pre-release is above) to start getting used to v3.1 and it's changes.

Pre-Release 1.49 Release Notes:

Improved startup performance

Potentially fixed issues for some users unable to start DSX (please report in DSX discord server if you still have this issue)

Fixed high CPU usage when tutorial was being shown

Fixed input being sent to CemuHook

Added a toMode option for ModSystem where mods can change Touchpad, Sticks, and Motion modes.

Added a third mode switch alongside toggle/hold for Touchpad/Sticks/Motion mode shortcuts. Switch will allow you to switch without it going back to the previous mode like toggle or hold.

Added Disabled option for Touchpad/Sticks/Motion to not be sent to virtual controllers.

Fixed backup file creation for installed games page

Adjusted banner image background when viewing a game info for installed games page

Added slower paced background loading of games for Installed Games Page when

Misc: bug fixes and general improvements

Happy Gaming,

- Paliverse

