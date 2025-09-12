Main Menu: Background image animation
Fusion Selection: Fixed to prevent selecting the same fusion more than once
Upgrade Screen: New sounds when purchasing and completing upgrades
Purple Evolution — Wind Clone: Removed clones when fusing the ability
Blue Evolution — Fireball: Reduced number of projectiles fired
Red Evolution — Fireball: Reduced number of projectiles fired
Events: Lancers no longer cause knockback
Skin Unlock Event: Fixed spawn positions on maps 2 and 5
Map 3 Boss: Added new sounds
Map 7: Fixed desert map
Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed skill lock during the sphinx battle
Map 7 Boss: Improved visibility of all attacks
Map 9 Boss: Health reduced by half in the first phase
Map 10: Added victory animation and ending text
Localization: Fixed localization errors in Chinese
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update