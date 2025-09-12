 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19952768 Edited 12 September 2025 – 06:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Main Menu: Background image animation

  • Fusion Selection: Fixed to prevent selecting the same fusion more than once

  • Upgrade Screen: New sounds when purchasing and completing upgrades

  • Purple Evolution — Wind Clone: Removed clones when fusing the ability

  • Blue Evolution — Fireball: Reduced number of projectiles fired

  • Red Evolution — Fireball: Reduced number of projectiles fired

  • Events: Lancers no longer cause knockback

  • Skin Unlock Event: Fixed spawn positions on maps 2 and 5

  • Map 3 Boss: Added new sounds

  • Map 7: Fixed desert map

  • Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed skill lock during the sphinx battle

  • Map 7 Boss: Improved visibility of all attacks

  • Map 9 Boss: Health reduced by half in the first phase

  • Map 10: Added victory animation and ending text

  • Localization: Fixed localization errors in Chinese

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

