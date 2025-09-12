Main Menu: Background image animation

Fusion Selection: Fixed to prevent selecting the same fusion more than once

Upgrade Screen: New sounds when purchasing and completing upgrades

Purple Evolution — Wind Clone: Removed clones when fusing the ability

Blue Evolution — Fireball: Reduced number of projectiles fired

Red Evolution — Fireball: Reduced number of projectiles fired

Events: Lancers no longer cause knockback

Skin Unlock Event: Fixed spawn positions on maps 2 and 5

Map 3 Boss: Added new sounds

Map 7: Fixed desert map

Map 7 Semi-Boss: Fixed skill lock during the sphinx battle

Map 7 Boss: Improved visibility of all attacks

Map 9 Boss: Health reduced by half in the first phase

Map 10: Added victory animation and ending text

Localization: Fixed localization errors in Chinese

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!