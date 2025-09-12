 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19952745 Edited 12 September 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Brazilian!
We’ve got great news: Brazilian Portuguese subtitles are now available in Halu: The Fracture!
Along with small fixes:
- Added outline for subtitle

We’re always open to your feedback. Don’t hesitate to reach out — we’ll respond as quickly as we can.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link