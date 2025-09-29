Already said that this is an adventurous team, not a cruise vacation ⊂彡☆))д´)
We've set up three boarding points due to the overwhelming number of registrants—
First Stop: The new character「Flametide Pirate Rin」debuts. The flames are spreading along the score, looks like it’s time to wrap this up early. w
Second Stop: Unlock the new Music Pack「Legendary Voyage, Mystic Treasure」to obtain the new character. The pack also includes 6 new songs, the theme background「The Hell Engine」, two illustrations, and a brand-new title screen~
Third Stop: Marija's birthday illustration joins the leveling-up bonus. All Marijas who've been called—please gather in Wonderland. ﾟ ∀ ﾟ)ノ
