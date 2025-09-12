This version, 0.10.0, is our biggest update yet. I've added a ton of new features!
Most importantly, this represents the complete feature set for our 1.0 release! That's right—we're targeting a version 1.0 launch this October. Moving forward, we'll be focusing entirely on thorough testing and bug fixes to deliver a polished, seamless experience.
The Play Screen
First up, an innovative feature that only exists in Rated Sudoku: the ability to select a cell and apply a technique family (e.g., apply the Hidden Set technique family to cell A3) based on the technique you've discovered. With this feature, you can play Sudoku faster than ever!
I've added a Hint feature – now if you're stuck, you can get a hint to help you progress.
I've also added Undo/Redo functionality, so you can now undo your recent moves. This helps you recover from mistakes quickly.
The Analyze Screen
A completely new screen to help you analyze puzzles and learn solving techniques! Our analyze feature supports the following technique families:
- Naked Sets (Naked Singles, Pairs, Triples, etc.)
- Hidden Sets (Hidden Singles, Pairs, Triples, etc.)
- Fish Patterns (X-Wing, Swordfish, Jellyfish, Finned Fish, Mutant Fish etc.)
- XYZ-Wing Family (XY-Wing, XYZ-Wing, etc.)
- Unique Loops (Types 1-4, Type 6, Hidden Unique Loops)
- BUG Patterns (Bivalue Universal Grave - Types 1-4)
- Chain Techniques (X-Chains, XY-Chains, Remote Pairs, Turbot Fish, AIC)
- ALS Chains (Almost Locked Set Chains and Loops)
- ALS Blossom (Almost Locked Set Blossom patterns)
- Sue de Coq
Changed files in this update