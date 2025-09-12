The Play Screen

Hi everyone! I haven't updated the game in 18 months, but I haven't abandoned it – in fact, I've been working hard on it this entire time! I just want it to be perfect, which is why it's taken so long.This version, 0.10.0, is our biggest update yet. I've added a ton of new features!Most importantly, this represents the complete feature set for our 1.0 release! That's right—we're targeting a version 1.0 launch this October. Moving forward, we'll be focusing entirely on thorough testing and bug fixes to deliver a polished, seamless experience.First up, an innovative feature that only exists in Rated Sudoku: the ability to select a cell and apply a technique family (e.g., apply the Hidden Set technique family to cell A3) based on the technique you've discovered. With this feature, you can play Sudoku faster than ever!I've added a Hint feature – now if you're stuck, you can get a hint to help you progress.I've also added Undo/Redo functionality, so you can now undo your recent moves. This helps you recover from mistakes quickly.A completely new screen to help you analyze puzzles and learn solving techniques! Our analyze feature supports the following technique families:Create Sudoku images with our paint tool! Edit and paint a Sudoku board, draw links, rectangles, text, and more with ease. Show others your solving logic through visual diagrams!We've now added the ability to generate puzzles, giving you an infinite number of puzzles to play!