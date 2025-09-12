Hey there, fellow Catz! Ready for a new season? Let's go!

Season 3: Gift of the Enchantress

Season 3 is the first (of many) seasons in ZpellCatz dedicated to a specific theme. ZpellCatz has many different systems that very few players have ever seen. It's time to change that! Season 3 will be all about enchantments and chaos enchantments.

During season 3 all rare and epic items found are enchanted, chaos enchanted or both.

This bonus does not apply to crafted rare / epic items or ones gambled from the merchant.

However, enchantments and chaos enchantments stay when you upgrade or craft an item.

During season 3, treasure rooms and boss rooms drop an additional rare item.

In my test runs for the season, I found some truly interesting enchanted items. What can you expect from Season 3? The difficulty level will be a bit lower, the power progression is all over the place, but it's fun to find a really powerful item here and there. I hope you enjoy!

"Gift of the Enchantress" Update (1.6.0) September '25

*** Balance ***

- Increased the stats of various "red" chaos enchantments

Full Changelog

Stay up to Date

Never miss an update? Follow SimaGames here on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/simagames