12 September 2025 Build 19952353 Edited 12 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there, fellow Catz! Ready for a new season? Let's go!

Season 3: Gift of the Enchantress

Season 3 is the first (of many) seasons in ZpellCatz dedicated to a specific theme. ZpellCatz has many different systems that very few players have ever seen. It's time to change that! Season 3 will be all about enchantments and chaos enchantments.

  • During season 3 all rare and epic items found are enchanted, chaos enchanted or both.

  • This bonus does not apply to crafted rare / epic items or ones gambled from the merchant.

  • However, enchantments and chaos enchantments stay when you upgrade or craft an item.

  • During season 3, treasure rooms and boss rooms drop an additional rare item.

In my test runs for the season, I found some truly interesting enchanted items. What can you expect from Season 3? The difficulty level will be a bit lower, the power progression is all over the place, but it's fun to find a really powerful item here and there. I hope you enjoy!

"Gift of the Enchantress" Update (1.6.0) September '25

*** Balance ***
- Increased the stats of various "red" chaos enchantments

Full Changelog

Stay up to Date

Never miss an update? Follow SimaGames here on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/simagames

