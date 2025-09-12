Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.31.0.
Ver. 0.8.31.0
Balancing
- Reduced the damage dealt by the handle of the Bardiche to be equal to that of the Halberd.
- Fixed a bug where Xanthid Crab claw actions were faster than intended. Increased dash speed as compensation.
Other
- Optimized performance on certain stages.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
