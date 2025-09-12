 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19952282 Edited 12 September 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.31.0.

Ver. 0.8.31.0
Balancing
  • Reduced the damage dealt by the handle of the Bardiche to be equal to that of the Halberd.
  • Fixed a bug where Xanthid Crab claw actions were faster than intended. Increased dash speed as compensation.

Other
  • Optimized performance on certain stages.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

PLAYISM

X
Bluesky
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Official PLAYISM Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2457581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link