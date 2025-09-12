❤️ Patch Notes Update ❤️
Starting from Wave 75, random tile effects will be applied every 5 waves.
The following effects will appear:
Cooldown Debuff: 2 tiles
Attack Debuff: 2 tiles
Attack Buff: 1 tile
This change makes the challenge more intense and strategic.
We hope you enjoy the update, and please share your feedback with us on Discord!
