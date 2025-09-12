 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19952042 Edited 12 September 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Cell Sword has settled in now and I think it's a solid little game that delivers decent 6DOF action in a pretty good package.

This update beefs up the features for people who use the mouse. New remaps and a new preset for people who like to use the numpad. These suggestions came from raZor who runs a pretty good 6DOF discord that organises multiplayer events for games like Sol-C, Overload and Descent. Check it out! Thanks raZor!

Honestly, I don't know where to take Cell Sword next! More levels, more scythe upgrades, more interesting weapons, new Rusts, new box art, beef up the story between the missions... there are a lot of possible directions that I've got ideas for but I'm not committing until I get a sense of what players want.

I'm also pleased to announce I have begun work on my next game: Low Earth Orbit Adventures - a relaxing space sim set in the very near future with a focus on realism and helping people.

If you do enjoy my games please consider sharing on your socials or writing reviews. It makes a real difference to indies such as myself! If Cell Sword gets 10 reviews (it's currently on 4) then Steam shows it to a lot more people.

Regards,

Luke

Change log:

  • add mouse remaps for firing, rotating clockwise and anti-clockwise

  • add new keyboard remap preset for numpad users

  • add OpenXR support

  • change confirmation dialogues for improved UI

  • fix issue where ESC key stopped working after a player does a remap

