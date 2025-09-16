Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!
Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.
‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’ Update!
A new Rate Up Summon and various events are on the way!💨
Check below for more details!
👑 09/16 (Tue) Update Details
■ New Content
(1) Dimensional Rift Season 4: Flame Otherworld
The monsters in the Dimensional Rift have changed to Flame Element, and materials to engrave and power up Flame Relics can now be obtained.
* The Rift’s difficulty has been increased after taking in consideration the relic Element Enhancement.
(2) Hall of Conquerors Season 6
A new boss, ‘Blazing Penveid’, will appear in the Hall of Conquerors.
- Blazing Penveid: Uses a Barrier and receives additional damage proportional to the number of attacks.
- Ciaran: inflict debuffs on Ciaran to increase the damage dealt by your allies.
- Talos: the existing Talos element will change to Storm.
* The ‘Frame’ from [Hall of Conquerors] Season Ranking Rewards has changed.
- Penveid Conqueror Frame → Talos Conqueror Frame
* [Hall of Conquerors] Season Ranking Rewards will change periodically.
(3) Event Arena Season 5
Season 5 of the Event Area will begin!
With the new season we have new season heroes, as well as the addition of Equipment Engraving materials to the Arena Shop.
Season Heroes
Herja, Lucius, Valla, Lagertha, Brennan
New Arena Shop Items
Item
Qty.
Price (Honor Token)
Forged Fragment
1,000
20
Transformed Residue
100
100
Recovered Essence
100
200
■ New Events
- New Legendary Hero ‘Herja’ Rate Up Summon
* New heroes will only be available through the Rate Up Summon. It will not be possible to obtain Herja through other Summon Tickets (Legendary Hero Summon Selection Ticket, Legendary Hero Summon Ticket, Rare - Legendary Summon Ticket, Rudiment Summon, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.
* New Relics will only be available through the Rate Up Summon. It will not be possible to obtain the newly released Relics through other Summons (Relic Summons, Relic Summon Tickets, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.
* This hero will be released with 1 Relic, other relic(s) will be released sequentially. The schedule for the new relic(s)’s release will be announced through a separate notice.
- Currency Consumption Event
- Equipment Crafting Event
- Raid Bounty: Equipment Dungeon
- Event Arena Daily Missions Event
- Herja Event Dungeon
- Herja Power Up Event
🔗 Check out the [Ongoing Events Notice]
■ New Packages
- Herja Rate Up Relic Package
- Herja Chivalry Relay Packages
- Lucius Storm Special Summon Package
- Caliburn Arthur Storm Special Summon Packages 1 and 2
- Other 13 New Packages
■ Improvements
(1) Adds Legendary Relics to the list of relics in the Relic Summon Banners and and Relic Summoning Items
- [Lucius] Wrath of Scylla, [Caliburn Arthur] Heaven's Lament
* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Special Relic Summon banner.
- [Lagertha] Scorched Oak
* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Flame Relic Summon, Relic Shard Summoning Items, and to the Relic Shard Shop. The summon rates applied will vary based on the rates at the time you use the item.
- [Caliburn Arthur] Heaven's Lament
* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Storm Relic Summon, Relic Shard Summoning Items, and to the Relic Shard Shop. The summon rates applied will vary based on the rates at the time you use the item.
(2) Forbidden Dungeon (Hard Mode) Difficulty Adjustment & Reward Improvements
- Monsters from levels B51 to B60 had their Level and Stats reduced, and the First Clear Reward has been updated.
Forbidden Dungeon (Hard) First Clear Reward Improvements
Floor
Previous
Adjusted
B51
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Gold x800,000
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Transformed Residue x30
B52
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Stat Change Stone x10
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Stat Change Stone x10
B53
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Mythic Everburning Opal x30
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Forged Fragment x200
B54
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Stamina x300
Trial Token x210
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Stamina x300
B55
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Special Summon Ticket x3
Hard Forbidden Dungeon Ticket x2
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Recovered Essence x30
Hard Forbidden Dungeon Ticket x2
B56
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Free Crystals x300
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Free Crystals x300
B57
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Mythic Cursed Crown x30
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Flame Relic Summon Ticket x3
B58
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Pedestal x20
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Pedestal x20
B59
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Legendary Talisman Selection
Chest x10
Trial Token x230
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Legendary Talisman Selection
Chest x10
B60
Trial Token x250
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Flame Relic Summon Ticket x3
Trial Token x250
Lv.3 Resource Chest x14
Relic Shard Points x10,000
(3) New Player Event Improvement(s)
- New Player Check-in has been expanded from 7 days to 28 days, and rewards have been updated.
New Player Check-in Rewards Improvements
Lv.
Previous (7 days)
Updated (28 days)
Attendance
Reward (All)
Gold x300,000
Special Summon Ticket x50
100 Stamina Chest x1
Legendary Hero Summon
Ticket x1
Gold x5,500,000
Special Summon Ticket x150
Nikka x1
Bedivere x1
Legendary Hero Summon
Ticket x2
* Applied only to accounts created after the 09/17 (Wed) maintenance.
- The rewards for completing New Player missions for each Tier have increased.
New Player Event Rewards Improvement(s)
Tiers 1 - 14 Missions Reward (All)
Previous
Adjusted
Rare EXP Potion x320
Gold x170,000
3★ - 5★ Equipment Chest (Rare) x8
Fairy Stone Bundle x40
Common Mana Orb x20
Kay Memory Stone x8
Special Summon Ticket x10
Uncommon Mana Orb x20
Honor Token x300
Clan Token x300
50 Stamina Chest x2
Rare Mana Orb x30
Rare Master Memory Stone x30
4★ - 6★ Equipment Chest (Rare - Legendary) x20
Legendary Mana Orb x40
100 Stamina Chest x22
Mythic Mana Orb x50
Statue Chest (Common) x40
Statue Chest (Uncommon) x40
Pedestal x20
Statue Chest (Rare) x60
2★ - 4★ Keepsake Chest (Rare - Legendary) x24
Uncommon Relic Breath x3,100
Uncommon Star Seed x20
Rare Star Seed x30
Legendary Star Seed x40
Mythic Star Seed x100
Legendary Talisman Chest x20
Awakening Stone Chest (Common) x40
Awakening Stone Chest (Uncommon) x40
Legendary Tome Chest x20
Rare Awakening Stone Chest x160
Legendary Awakening Stone Chest x80
Rare EXP Potion x430
Gold x170,000
3★ - 5★ Equipment Chest (Rare) x12
Fairy Stone Bundle x80
Common Mana Orb x40
Kay Memory Stone x8
Special Summon Ticket x10
Uncommon Mana Orb x40
Honor Token x300
Clan Token x300
50 Stamina Chest x2
Rare Mana Orb x60
Rare Master Memory Stone x30
4★ - 6★ Equipment Chest (Rare - Legendary) x30
Legendary Mana Orb x80
100 Stamina Chest x22
Mythic Mana Orb x100
Statue Chest (Common) x80
Statue Chest (Uncommon) x80
Pedestal x40
Statue Chest (Rare) x120
4★ - 6★ Keepsake Chest (Rare - Legendary) x36
Uncommon Relic Breath x6,200
Uncommon Star Seed x40
Rare Star Seed x60
Legendary Star Seed x80
Mythic Star Seed x200
Legendary Talisman Chest x40
Awakening Stone Chest (Common) x80
Awakening Stone Chest (Uncommon) x80
Legendary Tome Chest x40
Rare Awakening Stone Chest x320
Legendary Awakening Stone Chest x160
* There were no changes in the Tab Completion Reward.
* Applied only to accounts created after the 09/17 (Wed) maintenance.
🔗 Check out the [New/Returning Player Mission Events Notice]
(4) Other Improvements
- [Shard Shop] Changes the reset time of the shop to 01:00 (UTC).
- [Main Story] Reduces the HP and Attack Speed of monsters that appear in Chapters 2 to 5.
- [Power Up Dungeon] Increases the quantity of Common Mana Orb obtained from the First Clear Reward of Plain of Beasts 1 and 2.
■ Bug Fixes
- [Knightage Trial of Initiation] Issue where it is not possible to claim ‘Tab Completion Rewards’ occasionally.
- [Trophies] Issue when tapping the magnifying glass button in the Equipment Info pop-up window, it only displays ‘공격력 13.79%’.
- [Restricted Area] Issue where the information of dungeons other than the one you are currently at is occasionally displayed.
- [Arena] Issue when using the ‘Auto Proceed’ function, all opponent's nicknames are displayed as the nickname of the first opponent.
- [Shard Shop] Issue where regardless of the amount of Memory Stones/Relic Shards you own, 100 units will be displayed in the exchange list.
- [Restricted Area] Issue where the information of dungeons other than the one you are currently at is occasionally displayed.
■ Item & Rates Changes
* The published rates are rounded according to the Enforcement Decree of the Game Industry Promotion Act and may not add up to 100%.
🔗 Check out the [Rate Info Guide] for more details!
The appearance list (relic list) and rates of the following have been updated due to the inclusion of ‘ [Lucius] Wrath of Scyllar’ and ‘[Caliburn Arthur] Heaven’s Lament’
- Special Relic Summon banner.
The appearance list (relic list) and rates of the following have been updated due to the inclusion of ‘[Lagertha] Scorched Oak’ and/or ‘[Caliburn Arthur] Heaven’s Lament’
- Flame Relic Summon banner [due to Lagertha’s Scorched Oak]
- Storm Relic Summon banner [due to Caliburn Arthur’s Heaven’s Lament]
- Precious Relic Shard Summon Ticket (Uncommon - Legendary)
- Mysterious Relic Shard Summon Ticket (Rare - Legendary)
- Legendary Flame Relic Shard Summon Ticket [due to Lagertha’s Scorched Oak]
- Legendary Storm Relic Shard Summon Ticket [due to Caliburn Arthur’s Heaven’s Lament]
- Legendary Relic Shard Summon Ticket
Thank you.
