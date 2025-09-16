Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

👑 09/16 (Tue) Update Details

■ New Content

(1) Dimensional Rift Season 4: Flame Otherworld

The monsters in the Dimensional Rift have changed to Flame Element, and materials to engrave and power up Flame Relics can now be obtained.

* The Rift’s difficulty has been increased after taking in consideration the relic Element Enhancement.

(2) Hall of Conquerors Season 6

A new boss, ‘Blazing Penveid’, will appear in the Hall of Conquerors.

- Blazing Penveid: Uses a Barrier and receives additional damage proportional to the number of attacks.

- Ciaran: inflict debuffs on Ciaran to increase the damage dealt by your allies.

- Talos: the existing Talos element will change to Storm.

* The ‘Frame’ from [Hall of Conquerors] Season Ranking Rewards has changed.

- Penveid Conqueror Frame → Talos Conqueror Frame

* [Hall of Conquerors] Season Ranking Rewards will change periodically.

(3) Event Arena Season 5

Season 5 of the Event Area will begin!

With the new season we have new season heroes, as well as the addition of Equipment Engraving materials to the Arena Shop.

Season Heroes Herja, Lucius, Valla, Lagertha, Brennan New Arena Shop Items Item Qty. Price (Honor Token) Forged Fragment 1,000 20 Transformed Residue 100 100 Recovered Essence 100 200

■ New Events

- New Legendary Hero ‘Herja’ Rate Up Summon

* New heroes will only be available through the Rate Up Summon. It will not be possible to obtain Herja through other Summon Tickets (Legendary Hero Summon Selection Ticket, Legendary Hero Summon Ticket, Rare - Legendary Summon Ticket, Rudiment Summon, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.

* New Relics will only be available through the Rate Up Summon. It will not be possible to obtain the newly released Relics through other Summons (Relic Summons, Relic Summon Tickets, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.

* This hero will be released with 1 Relic, other relic(s) will be released sequentially. The schedule for the new relic(s)’s release will be announced through a separate notice.

- Currency Consumption Event

- Equipment Crafting Event

- Raid Bounty: Equipment Dungeon

- Event Arena Daily Missions Event

- Herja Event Dungeon

- Herja Power Up Event

🔗 Check out the [Ongoing Events Notice]

■ New Packages

- Herja Rate Up Relic Package

- Herja Chivalry Relay Packages

- Lucius Storm Special Summon Package

- Caliburn Arthur Storm Special Summon Packages 1 and 2

- Other 13 New Packages

■ Improvements

(1) Adds Legendary Relics to the list of relics in the Relic Summon Banners and and Relic Summoning Items

- [Lucius] Wrath of Scylla, [Caliburn Arthur] Heaven's Lament

* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Special Relic Summon banner.

- [Lagertha] Scorched Oak

* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Flame Relic Summon, Relic Shard Summoning Items, and to the Relic Shard Shop. The summon rates applied will vary based on the rates at the time you use the item.

- [Caliburn Arthur] Heaven's Lament

* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Storm Relic Summon, Relic Shard Summoning Items, and to the Relic Shard Shop. The summon rates applied will vary based on the rates at the time you use the item.

(2) Forbidden Dungeon (Hard Mode) Difficulty Adjustment & Reward Improvements

- Monsters from levels B51 to B60 had their Level and Stats reduced, and the First Clear Reward has been updated.

Forbidden Dungeon (Hard) First Clear Reward Improvements Floor Previous Adjusted B51 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Gold x800,000 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Transformed Residue x30 B52 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Stat Change Stone x10 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Stat Change Stone x10 B53 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Mythic Everburning Opal x30 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Forged Fragment x200 B54 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Stamina x300 Trial Token x210 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Stamina x300 B55 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Special Summon Ticket x3 Hard Forbidden Dungeon Ticket x2 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Recovered Essence x30 Hard Forbidden Dungeon Ticket x2 B56 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Free Crystals x300 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Free Crystals x300 B57 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Mythic Cursed Crown x30 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Flame Relic Summon Ticket x3 B58 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Pedestal x20 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Pedestal x20 B59 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Legendary Talisman Selection Chest x10 Trial Token x230 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Legendary Talisman Selection Chest x10 B60 Trial Token x250 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Flame Relic Summon Ticket x3 Trial Token x250 Lv.3 Resource Chest x14 Relic Shard Points x10,000

(3) New Player Event Improvement(s)

- New Player Check-in has been expanded from 7 days to 28 days, and rewards have been updated.

New Player Check-in Rewards Improvements Lv. Previous (7 days) Updated (28 days) Attendance Reward (All) Gold x300,000 Special Summon Ticket x50 100 Stamina Chest x1 Legendary Hero Summon Ticket x1 Gold x5,500,000 Special Summon Ticket x150 Nikka x1 Bedivere x1 Legendary Hero Summon Ticket x2

* Applied only to accounts created after the 09/17 (Wed) maintenance.

- The rewards for completing New Player missions for each Tier have increased.





New Player Event Rewards Improvement(s) Tiers 1 - 14 Missions Reward (All) Previous Adjusted Rare EXP Potion x320 Gold x170,000 3★ - 5★ Equipment Chest (Rare) x8 Fairy Stone Bundle x40 Common Mana Orb x20 Kay Memory Stone x8 Special Summon Ticket x10 Uncommon Mana Orb x20 Honor Token x300 Clan Token x300 50 Stamina Chest x2 Rare Mana Orb x30 Rare Master Memory Stone x30 4★ - 6★ Equipment Chest (Rare - Legendary) x20 Legendary Mana Orb x40 100 Stamina Chest x22 Mythic Mana Orb x50 Statue Chest (Common) x40 Statue Chest (Uncommon) x40 Pedestal x20 Statue Chest (Rare) x60 2★ - 4★ Keepsake Chest (Rare - Legendary) x24 Uncommon Relic Breath x3,100 Uncommon Star Seed x20 Rare Star Seed x30 Legendary Star Seed x40 Mythic Star Seed x100 Legendary Talisman Chest x20 Awakening Stone Chest (Common) x40 Awakening Stone Chest (Uncommon) x40 Legendary Tome Chest x20 Rare Awakening Stone Chest x160 Legendary Awakening Stone Chest x80 Rare EXP Potion x430 Gold x170,000 3★ - 5★ Equipment Chest (Rare) x12 Fairy Stone Bundle x80 Common Mana Orb x40 Kay Memory Stone x8 Special Summon Ticket x10 Uncommon Mana Orb x40 Honor Token x300 Clan Token x300 50 Stamina Chest x2 Rare Mana Orb x60 Rare Master Memory Stone x30 4★ - 6★ Equipment Chest (Rare - Legendary) x30 Legendary Mana Orb x80 100 Stamina Chest x22 Mythic Mana Orb x100 Statue Chest (Common) x80 Statue Chest (Uncommon) x80 Pedestal x40 Statue Chest (Rare) x120 4★ - 6★ Keepsake Chest (Rare - Legendary) x36 Uncommon Relic Breath x6,200 Uncommon Star Seed x40 Rare Star Seed x60 Legendary Star Seed x80 Mythic Star Seed x200 Legendary Talisman Chest x40 Awakening Stone Chest (Common) x80 Awakening Stone Chest (Uncommon) x80 Legendary Tome Chest x40 Rare Awakening Stone Chest x320 Legendary Awakening Stone Chest x160





* There were no changes in the Tab Completion Reward.

* Applied only to accounts created after the 09/17 (Wed) maintenance.

🔗 Check out the [New/Returning Player Mission Events Notice ]

(4) Other Improvements

- [Shard Shop] Changes the reset time of the shop to 01:00 (UTC).

- [Main Story] Reduces the HP and Attack Speed of monsters that appear in Chapters 2 to 5.

- [Power Up Dungeon] Increases the quantity of Common Mana Orb obtained from the First Clear Reward of Plain of Beasts 1 and 2.

■ Bug Fixes

- [Knightage Trial of Initiation] Issue where it is not possible to claim ‘Tab Completion Rewards’ occasionally.

- [Trophies] Issue when tapping the magnifying glass button in the Equipment Info pop-up window, it only displays ‘공격력 13.79%’.

- [Arena] Issue when using the ‘Auto Proceed’ function, all opponent's nicknames are displayed as the nickname of the first opponent.

- [Shard Shop] Issue where regardless of the amount of Memory Stones/Relic Shards you own, 100 units will be displayed in the exchange list.

- [Restricted Area] Issue where the information of dungeons other than the one you are currently at is occasionally displayed.

■ Item & Rates Changes

* The published rates are rounded according to the Enforcement Decree of the Game Industry Promotion Act and may not add up to 100%.

🔗 Check out the [Rate Info Guide] for more details!





The appearance list (relic list) and rates of the following have been updated due to the inclusion of ‘ [Lucius] Wrath of Scyllar’ and ‘[Caliburn Arthur] Heaven’s Lament’

- Special Relic Summon banner.





The appearance list (relic list) and rates of the following have been updated due to the inclusion of ‘[Lagertha] Scorched Oak’ and/or ‘[Caliburn Arthur] Heaven’s Lament’

- Flame Relic Summon banner [due to Lagertha’s Scorched Oak]

- Storm Relic Summon banner [due to Caliburn Arthur’s Heaven’s Lament]

- Precious Relic Shard Summon Ticket (Uncommon - Legendary)

- Mysterious Relic Shard Summon Ticket (Rare - Legendary)

- Legendary Flame Relic Shard Summon Ticket [due to Lagertha’s Scorched Oak]

- Legendary Storm Relic Shard Summon Ticket [due to Caliburn Arthur’s Heaven’s Lament]

- Legendary Relic Shard Summon Ticket

