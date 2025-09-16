 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19951972 Edited 17 September 2025 – 00:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.

 

‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’ Update!

A new Rate Up Summon and various events are on the way!💨

 

Check below for more details!

 

 

👑 09/16 (Tue) Update Details

 

 

■ New Content

(1) Dimensional Rift Season 4: Flame Otherworld

The monsters in the Dimensional Rift have changed to Flame Element, and materials to engrave and power up Flame Relics can now be obtained.

 

* The Rift’s difficulty has been increased after taking in consideration the relic Element Enhancement.

 

 

(2) Hall of Conquerors Season 6

A new boss, ‘Blazing Penveid’, will appear in the Hall of Conquerors.

 

- Blazing Penveid: Uses a Barrier and receives additional damage proportional to the number of attacks.

- Ciaran: inflict debuffs on Ciaran to increase the damage dealt by your allies.

- Talos: the existing Talos element will change to Storm.

 

* The ‘Frame’ from [Hall of Conquerors] Season Ranking Rewards has changed.

- Penveid Conqueror Frame → Talos Conqueror Frame

* [Hall of Conquerors] Season Ranking Rewards will change periodically.

 

 

(3) Event Arena Season 5

Season 5 of the Event Area will begin!

 

With the new season we have new season heroes, as well as the addition of Equipment Engraving materials to the Arena Shop.

 

Season Heroes

Herja, Lucius, Valla, Lagertha, Brennan

New Arena Shop Items

Item

Qty.

Price (Honor Token)

Forged Fragment

1,000

20

Transformed Residue

100

100

Recovered Essence

100

200

 

 

 

 

■ New Events

- New Legendary Hero ‘Herja’ Rate Up Summon

* New heroes will only be available through the Rate Up Summon. It will not be possible to obtain Herja through other Summon Tickets (Legendary Hero Summon Selection Ticket, Legendary Hero Summon Ticket, Rare - Legendary Summon Ticket, Rudiment Summon, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.

* New Relics will only be available through the Rate Up Summon. It will not be possible to obtain the newly released Relics through other Summons (Relic Summons, Relic Summon Tickets, etc.) We will announce when they are added to other summons through either a notice or the description of the in-game items.

* This hero will be released with 1 Relic, other relic(s) will be released sequentially. The schedule for the new relic(s)’s release will be announced through a separate notice.

- Currency Consumption Event

- Equipment Crafting Event

- Raid Bounty: Equipment Dungeon

- Event Arena Daily Missions Event

- Herja Event Dungeon

- Herja Power Up Event

 

 

🔗 Check out the [Ongoing Events Notice]

 

 

 

 

■ New Packages

- Herja Rate Up Relic Package

- Herja Chivalry Relay Packages

- Lucius Storm Special Summon Package

- Caliburn Arthur Storm Special Summon Packages 1 and 2

- Other 13 New Packages

 

 

 

 

■ Improvements

(1) Adds Legendary Relics to the list of relics in the Relic Summon Banners and and Relic Summoning Items

- [Lucius] Wrath of Scylla, [Caliburn Arthur] Heaven's Lament

* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Special Relic Summon banner.

 

- [Lagertha] Scorched Oak

* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Flame Relic Summon, Relic Shard Summoning Items, and to the Relic Shard Shop. The summon rates applied will vary based on the rates at the time you use the item.

 

- [Caliburn Arthur] Heaven's Lament

* The legendary relics above have been added to the list of relics available through the Storm Relic Summon, Relic Shard Summoning Items, and to the Relic Shard Shop. The summon rates applied will vary based on the rates at the time you use the item.

 

(2) Forbidden Dungeon (Hard Mode) Difficulty Adjustment & Reward Improvements

- Monsters from levels B51 to B60 had their Level and Stats reduced, and the First Clear Reward has been updated.

 

Forbidden Dungeon (Hard) First Clear Reward Improvements

Floor

Previous

Adjusted

B51

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Gold x800,000

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Transformed Residue x30

B52

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Stat Change Stone x10

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Stat Change Stone x10

B53

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Mythic Everburning Opal x30

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Forged Fragment x200

B54

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Stamina x300

Trial Token x210

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Stamina x300

B55

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Special Summon Ticket x3

Hard Forbidden Dungeon Ticket x2

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Recovered Essence x30

Hard Forbidden Dungeon Ticket x2

B56

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Free Crystals x300

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Free Crystals x300

B57

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Mythic Cursed Crown x30

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Flame Relic Summon Ticket x3

B58

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Pedestal x20

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Pedestal x20

B59

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Legendary Talisman Selection 

Chest x10

Trial Token x230

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Legendary Talisman Selection 

Chest x10

B60

Trial Token x250

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Flame Relic Summon Ticket x3

Trial Token x250

Lv.3 Resource Chest x14

Relic Shard Points x10,000

 

 

 

(3) New Player Event Improvement(s)

- New Player Check-in has been expanded from 7 days to 28 days, and rewards have been updated.

 

New Player Check-in Rewards Improvements

Lv.

Previous (7 days)

Updated (28 days)

Attendance

Reward (All)

Gold x300,000

Special Summon Ticket x50

100 Stamina Chest x1

Legendary Hero Summon 

Ticket x1

Gold x5,500,000

Special Summon Ticket x150

Nikka x1

Bedivere x1

Legendary Hero Summon 

Ticket x2

 

* Applied only to accounts created after the 09/17 (Wed) maintenance.

 

 

- The rewards for completing New Player missions for each Tier have increased.


New Player Event Rewards Improvement(s)

Tiers 1 - 14 Missions Reward (All)

Previous

Adjusted

Rare EXP Potion x320

Gold x170,000

3★ - 5★ Equipment Chest (Rare) x8

Fairy Stone Bundle x40

Common Mana Orb x20

Kay Memory Stone x8

Special Summon Ticket x10

Uncommon Mana Orb x20

Honor Token x300

Clan Token x300

50 Stamina Chest x2

Rare Mana Orb x30

Rare Master Memory Stone x30

4★ - 6★ Equipment Chest (Rare - Legendary) x20

Legendary Mana Orb x40

100 Stamina Chest x22

Mythic Mana Orb x50

Statue Chest (Common) x40

Statue Chest (Uncommon) x40

Pedestal x20

Statue Chest (Rare) x60

2★ - 4★ Keepsake Chest (Rare - Legendary) x24

Uncommon Relic Breath x3,100

Uncommon Star Seed x20

Rare Star Seed x30

Legendary Star Seed x40

Mythic Star Seed x100

Legendary Talisman Chest x20

Awakening Stone Chest (Common) x40

Awakening Stone Chest (Uncommon) x40

Legendary Tome Chest x20

Rare Awakening Stone Chest x160

Legendary Awakening Stone Chest x80

Rare EXP Potion x430

Gold x170,000

3★ - 5★ Equipment Chest (Rare) x12

Fairy Stone Bundle x80

Common Mana Orb x40

Kay Memory Stone x8

Special Summon Ticket x10

Uncommon Mana Orb x40

Honor Token x300

Clan Token x300

50 Stamina Chest x2

Rare Mana Orb x60

Rare Master Memory Stone x30

4★ - 6★ Equipment Chest (Rare - Legendary) x30

Legendary Mana Orb x80

100 Stamina Chest x22

Mythic Mana Orb x100

Statue Chest (Common) x80

Statue Chest (Uncommon) x80

Pedestal x40

Statue Chest (Rare) x120

4★ - 6★ Keepsake Chest (Rare - Legendary) x36

Uncommon Relic Breath x6,200

Uncommon Star Seed x40

Rare Star Seed x60

Legendary Star Seed x80

Mythic Star Seed x200

Legendary Talisman Chest x40

Awakening Stone Chest (Common) x80

Awakening Stone Chest (Uncommon) x80

Legendary Tome Chest x40

Rare Awakening Stone Chest x320

Legendary Awakening Stone Chest x160


* There were no changes in the Tab Completion Reward.

* Applied only to accounts created after the 09/17 (Wed) maintenance.

 

 

🔗 Check out the [New/Returning Player Mission Events Notice]

 

 

 

(4) Other Improvements

- [Shard Shop] Changes the reset time of the shop to 01:00 (UTC).

- [Main Story] Reduces the HP and Attack Speed of monsters that appear in Chapters 2 to 5.

- [Power Up Dungeon] Increases the quantity of Common Mana Orb obtained from the First Clear Reward of Plain of Beasts 1 and 2.

 

 

 

 

■ Bug Fixes

- [Knightage Trial of Initiation] Issue where it is not possible to claim ‘Tab Completion Rewards’ occasionally.

- [Trophies] Issue when tapping the magnifying glass button in the Equipment Info pop-up window, it only displays ‘공격력 13.79%’.

- [Restricted Area] Issue where the information of dungeons other than the one you are currently at is occasionally displayed.
- [Arena] Issue when using the ‘Auto Proceed’ function, all opponent's nicknames are displayed as the nickname of the first opponent.

- [Shard Shop] Issue where regardless of the amount of Memory Stones/Relic Shards you own, 100 units will be displayed in the exchange list.

- [Restricted Area] Issue where the information of dungeons other than the one you are currently at is occasionally displayed.

 

 

 

 

■ Item & Rates Changes

 

* The published rates are rounded according to the Enforcement Decree of the Game Industry Promotion Act and may not add up to 100%.

 

🔗 Check out the [Rate Info Guide] for more details!


The appearance list (relic list) and rates of the following have been updated due to the inclusion of ‘ [Lucius] Wrath of Scyllar’ and ‘[Caliburn Arthur] Heaven’s Lament’

- Special Relic Summon banner.


The appearance list (relic list) and rates of the following have been updated due to the inclusion of ‘[Lagertha] Scorched Oak’ and/or ‘[Caliburn Arthur] Heaven’s Lament’

- Flame Relic Summon banner [due to Lagertha’s Scorched Oak]

- Storm Relic Summon banner [due to Caliburn Arthur’s Heaven’s Lament]

- Precious Relic Shard Summon Ticket (Uncommon - Legendary)

- Mysterious Relic Shard Summon Ticket (Rare - Legendary)

- Legendary Flame Relic Shard Summon Ticket [due to Lagertha’s Scorched Oak]

- Legendary Storm Relic Shard Summon Ticket [due to Caliburn Arthur’s Heaven’s Lament]

- Legendary Relic Shard Summon Ticket

 

 

 

Thank you.


