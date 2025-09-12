Dear everyone,

"Mourningwood Lodge" will be released at around 22:00 tonight, and there will be no delay.

Our studio has never delayed any of its releases in the past, and we never will in the future.

Before the launch, I’d like to share some thoughts with the brothers who have been following our studio’s work for a long time.

First, about "Mourningwood Lodge": it is a rather different product. To put it plainly, our previous film-game products were all developed from 0 to 1.

"Mourningwood Lodge," however, went from 1 to 0 and then back to 1. This might sound a bit confusing, but the reality is that certain gameplay designs had to be tailor-made for the actual content. So, this is also a new attempt for us.

Secondly, "Mourningwood Lodge" is also the start of a new series. You can see previews of other products in this series at the end of the video—no spoilers here in the announcement.

Lastly, thank you to all the brothers who have been following and supporting me for a long time. I hope everyone gets to experience something different. (Though there are still many flaws, due to time and cost constraints, there is still plenty of room for optimization, which we will gradually improve upon in the future.)

Thank you once again.

(Note: "Back3" will be released around the 20th+ of this month, but the exact date may depend on later progress.)



