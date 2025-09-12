Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! Just a small update this time around.
Gameplay
Removed a redundant healing crystal in Neon Badlands.
Charged shots get cleared when going into sun launchers.
Removed unnecessary collision checks on polarize pulses.
Fixed a spot where you could get stuck in Radon Industries.
Graphics
Small adjustments to Molly-QL’s dance animation.
Fixed some animation issues with the Pistol Shrimp.
Audio
New pause theme.
Misc
Higher resolution desktop icon.
