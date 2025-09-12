 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19951896 Edited 12 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! Just a small update this time around.

Gameplay

  • Removed a redundant healing crystal in Neon Badlands.

  • Charged shots get cleared when going into sun launchers.

  • Removed unnecessary collision checks on polarize pulses.

  • Fixed a spot where you could get stuck in Radon Industries.

Graphics

  • Small adjustments to Molly-QL’s dance animation.

  • Fixed some animation issues with the Pistol Shrimp.

Audio

  • New pause theme.

Misc

  • Higher resolution desktop icon.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1517561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link