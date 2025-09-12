Hello, Pilots!
This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.
We have confirmed the following case after the [PDT] 09/11/2025/[CEST] 09/11/2025 server maintainace update.
Confirmed bug(s)
About the image of "Prototype Psycho Gundam guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop"
which started from [PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00/[CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00
we have found some misdirecting information in the image shown in the Supply Center and related image will be corrected.
◇Actions
We are correcting the image in the [PDT] 09/12/2025 01:00 / [CEST] 09/12/2025 10:00 update patch.
To reflect the correction of this bug, you must close and update the application.
Again, we truly apologize for this happen and all inconvenience caused to you.
We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".
About some images in game <fixed>
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1367081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update