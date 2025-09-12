Hello, Pilots!

This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.



We have confirmed the following case after the [PDT] 09/11/2025/[CEST] 09/11/2025 server maintainace update.





Confirmed bug(s)

About the image of "Prototype Psycho Gundam guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop"

which started from [PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00/[CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00

we have found some misdirecting information in the image shown in the Supply Center and related image will be corrected.





◇Actions

We are correcting the image in the [PDT] 09/12/2025 01:00 / [CEST] 09/12/2025 10:00 update patch.

To reflect the correction of this bug, you must close and update the application.





Again, we truly apologize for this happen and all inconvenience caused to you.

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".