Hey, Turret Squad!

Once again, we can't thank you enough for playing TurretGirls!

Based on recent feedback we’ve received from the community, the team has made the following adjustments. We hope you continue to enjoy the game!

【New Features】

■ Added Suspend Save Function

Added a button on the Supply screen to save progress and return to the Title screen.

If a suspend save exists, a Continue button will appear in the Title Menu.

Selecting Continue will resume from the next day’s battle.

Suspend saves are automatically deleted under the following conditions:

・When the game is cleared

・When the game is over

・When retiring via the Pause Menu

・When selecting Battle in the Title Menu instead of Continue (a confirmation dialog will appear before deletion)

■ Added Auto-Save for Run Progress

Progress is now automatically saved when leaving the Supply screen.

This feature acts as a safeguard against unexpected interruptions such as crashes.

■ Added Resolution Option

Added support for 3840x2160 resolution.

# Please note that this does not guarantee smooth performance. Consider your PC specs when using this option.

■ Added Discord Link Button to Title Screen

We look forward to welcoming more Turret Squad members to the community!

【Adjustments】

■ Shotgun

Adjusted so that accuracy improves while ADS is active.

# ADS Mode is primarily a bonus feature for admiring certain “details,” but now it also affects combat performance.

■ Incendiary Rounds

Increased attack range at all levels.

Upward attack range has also been increased, though the visual height remains unchanged.

# In the previous adjustment, flame height was reduced for visibility, but aerial damage output dropped too much. This update rebalances that.

■ Missile Launcher

Increased attack power at all levels.

■ Ballista

Adjusted initial level performance (e.g., number of projectiles) to make it easier to use.

Maximum level performance remains unchanged.

■ Flamethrower

Adjusted visual effects to reduce processing load.

# While a reliable weapon in certain builds, performance in the late run raised concerns, so we optimized it.

■ Gravity Gun

In the previous update, both the attack range and pull range shrank each time it damaged enemies. Now only the attack range will shrink, while the pull range will remain at its original size.

# The weapon was designed to immobilize enemies by pulling them in, but its damage output had been too strong, leading to the prior adjustment.

# However, that adjustment weakened its crowd-control effect more than intended, so this rebalancing was made.

■ Adjusted Supply Item Draw Rates

Adjusted so that currently equipped weapons and upgrade parts will appear more frequently than before.

As always, thanks everyone for all the feedback!

If you like TurretGirls, please consider giving it a review on Steam!

"Saving humanity, one turret (and wardrobe malfunction) at a time!"