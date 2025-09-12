Hi all,

We're excited to announce the major V2.0 release of Ultra Mega Planet Battles.

The release includes:

- new characters

- Steam Achievements

- minor bug fixes and performance improvements

To celebrate, we're offering a huge discount of 85% for the next 2 weeks!

Also, we've been busy working on our new game, Blackstar Heroes, an action-packed and frantic Tower Defense game.

Please come and join us on our new Discord server to talk about UMPB, BH and all things gaming, and to get access to exclusive alpha testing of BH (link below)!

https://discord.gg/JugMd2Ne

Cheers, Tim & Carlos!