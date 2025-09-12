 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19951584 Edited 12 September 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New update changelog 9/12
-Added new physics sounds to items when dropped and 5g tower destruction.
bug fixes
- fixed pressing ESC while using computer hides cursor.
-fixed an issue where door hacking GUI would not leave screen.
-fixed draconian being able to attack player through walls.

Changed files in this update

