Hello Blitzstrike fans!

Blitzstrike has just received its most immersive update yet! There's quite a bit to unpack, so let's break it down.

NEW: Full Voice Acting

Blitzstrike just got a lot more real... with full voice acting for not just the cutscenes, but for Trixel and Vectroia's in-game actions as well! Every scene has been dubbed to evolve Blitzstrike from a game to a production.

Trixel - voiced by Zyra Bisquera

Vectoria - voiced by Aimee Smith

The Commander - voiced by D. Tyler Fultz

This huge amassment of talent brings Blitzstrike to life in ways never seen before, and their powerful performances makes humor funnier, and tense scenes tense...er.

NEW: Vectoria Vision

I've received valuable feedback regarding Vectoria's showdown, how it can be difficult to tell what her next move is, and I am happy to announce a solution: Vectoria Vision! Now, before Vectoria makes her move, a little icon will flash above her head, showing exactly what she's plotting... and even where she's going! Now achieving the "Flawless" achievement is a little easier.

Do pay attention and react quickly, because Vectoria waits for no one.

I am super excited for players, old and new, to experience Blitzstrike in a brand-new light, and Trixel and Vectoria cannot wait to speak to the hearts of gamers worldwide.

I hope you continue to enjoy Blitzstrike!

-Brennan

