 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19951564 Edited 12 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Blitzstrike fans!

Blitzstrike has just received its most immersive update yet! There's quite a bit to unpack, so let's break it down.

NEW: Full Voice Acting

Blitzstrike just got a lot more real... with full voice acting for not just the cutscenes, but for Trixel and Vectroia's in-game actions as well! Every scene has been dubbed to evolve Blitzstrike from a game to a production.

Trixel - voiced by Zyra Bisquera

Vectoria - voiced by Aimee Smith

The Commander - voiced by D. Tyler Fultz

This huge amassment of talent brings Blitzstrike to life in ways never seen before, and their powerful performances makes humor funnier, and tense scenes tense...er.

NEW: Vectoria Vision

I've received valuable feedback regarding Vectoria's showdown, how it can be difficult to tell what her next move is, and I am happy to announce a solution: Vectoria Vision! Now, before Vectoria makes her move, a little icon will flash above her head, showing exactly what she's plotting... and even where she's going! Now achieving the "Flawless" achievement is a little easier.

Do pay attention and react quickly, because Vectoria waits for no one.

I am super excited for players, old and new, to experience Blitzstrike in a brand-new light, and Trixel and Vectoria cannot wait to speak to the hearts of gamers worldwide.

I hope you continue to enjoy Blitzstrike!

-Brennan

#Blitzstrike #indiegame #voiceacting

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3654001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3654002
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3654003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link