12 September 2025 Build 19951544 Edited 12 September 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Enhanced Combat Maneuvers
- Added more non combat modules.
- Improved the icon radar system.
- Decreased the build size from 5GB to 1GB!!

