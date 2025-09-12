 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19951475 Edited 12 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Misc

- 720p Resolution is now available in resolution drop down on settings

Gameplay

- Reduce Boss Agro Distance by 5 meters

Bug Fix

- A bug that would leave the level up window open after pressing pause was fixed
- A bug that would leave the damage taken amount (red fill on Hp bar) after pressing pause
- A tree was missing collider

Changed files in this update

Depot 2563331
  • Loading history…
