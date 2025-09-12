Misc
- 720p Resolution is now available in resolution drop down on settings
Gameplay
- Reduce Boss Agro Distance by 5 meters
Bug Fix
- A bug that would leave the level up window open after pressing pause was fixed
- A bug that would leave the damage taken amount (red fill on Hp bar) after pressing pause
- A tree was missing collider
Update Notes for 9/11/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update