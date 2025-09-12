 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19951463
Update notes via Steam Community
Some patches this week including:

- Platforming adjustments for some levels
- Additional Checkpoints added in W3
- Collectable UI issues fixed across menus
- Some animation corrections
- Other bug fixes

Thanks for playing the new update!

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 1208691
