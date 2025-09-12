 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19951441
Update notes via Steam Community
"Mute in Background" has been changed to "Adjust Volume in Background" allowing you to either mute an application, or set its volume between 0 and 100 when it is no longer in focus.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
