Borderless Gaming v1.0.14
Update notes via Steam Community
"Mute in Background" has been changed to "Adjust Volume in Background" allowing you to either mute an application, or set its volume between 0 and 100 when it is no longer in focus.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update