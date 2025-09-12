Hey everyone! You might have noticed that this update is much larger than normal. Due to an issue with our steam depot, we had to upload a clean build, which is why that update is so large.

-As a reminder, saves created before the update this morning will not have the correct upgrades, unfortunately :(



Added 6 new Steam Achievements!

Catching a 10000lb fish

Catching a puffer fish

Catching a walking goblin shark

Gambling a fish

Catching Nessie

Getting a max win (can either be you or someone in your group)



Fixed a critical bug causing upgrades to reset for both client and host. This bug was caused by players clicking on an upgrade that they either couldn't afford or were already at max level. This would then overwrite the values used to save players' upgrades for save files.

Reworked Depth Finder to be less CPU intensive and it should clear up the problem where some clients would not be able to use it as well.

Based on player feedback, Proximity chat range has been increased by 25%

Readded the OG Character due to popular request

Added an additional TNT spawn on the Lake map



Fixed Bug where beer chugging sound would play even when beer was put away or dropped. (Also May have fixed Bug where some clients could not drink it (let us know of this recurs)

Fixed bug where the cave creatures could get stuck near the bottom of the ramp

Fixed bug where the game would end on the first time quota was not met, regardless of difficulty

Fixed bug where players could create a lobby without selecting a map



Thanks!



