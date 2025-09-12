Hello Bees,



Over the last few weeks we have made some corrections to the game while working on the next update. Below are some of the changes. Enjoy!



Fixed an issue where controls would occasionally stop responding, making gameplay smoother and more reliable.

The Esc key now works properly across all menus, including the main screen, for better navigation.

Added an alternative "Menu" button to prevent freezes and improve accessibility.

Resolved a bug causing the menu to disappear when pressing Esc after accessing settings.

Added informative HUDs to the Skills, Honey, and Weapons menus to help players understand their options better.

Fixed an issue preventing the menu from opening or combat from starting when loading the game.

Corrected a bug that caused the bee to freeze when opening the menu at the game’s start.

Adjusted the bee’s size at spawn to prevent it from appearing oversized.

The bee naming menu now allows proper selection.

Music now plays seamlessly when entering menus, without interruptions.

Improved wing layer visuals inside flowers.

Fixed errors when applying game settings, especially when opening menus.

Language changes now correctly update the menu to the selected language.

The item selector in menus when using a controller now remains visible and functional.

Fixed a freeze when using a controller in the bee naming menu, allowing names to be saved properly.

Item selection now displays correctly in the final game build.

In the skills menu, the focus animation no longer interferes when clicking top menu options.

Infected ants now appear on the enemy radar.

Fixed a softlock when talking in grandma’s shop.

After purchases in grandma’s shop, the player is now properly released to control the bee.

During the queen’s egg purchase cutscene, players can no longer move or buy extra items, preventing bugs.

The bee purchase screen now has fully functional selection and back button.

Fixed an issue where selecting a weapon and teleporting caused the game to enter slow motion.