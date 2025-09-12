 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19951225 Edited 12 September 2025 – 03:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes and Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with certain weapons that changed the color of the HUD ammo meter to cause it to get stuck on the wrong color
  • Made Remmy Ribbit a bit easier when not playing in hard mode

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3057251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link