Changes and Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with certain weapons that changed the color of the HUD ammo meter to cause it to get stuck on the wrong color
- Made Remmy Ribbit a bit easier when not playing in hard mode
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update