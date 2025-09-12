Fixed the issue with footstep sounds. They will now work correctly, and the sound will vary depending on the surface being stepped on.
Additional adjustments to camera sensitivity and overall performance.
Footsteps Fixed.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3310591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update