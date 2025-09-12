 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19951210 Edited 12 September 2025 – 03:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the issue with footstep sounds. They will now work correctly, and the sound will vary depending on the surface being stepped on.

Additional adjustments to camera sensitivity and overall performance.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3310591
