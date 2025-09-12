Dear adventurers,

After extensive testing and polishing, we've rolled out multiple updates based on your valuable feedback. Our open-world sandbox RPG "Border Town" version 1.0 is now officially available! Take advantage of our launch discount of 20％ off and seize this opportunity to join Border Town for an epic adventure.

Join Border Town Come and freely explore every corner of Border Town, recruit villagers to build your home together, and embark on your unique adventure! If you have any feedback or require further assistance, welcome to join our Discord. 2pgames/discord (in Simulation & Management Group) Thanks in advance!