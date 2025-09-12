 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19951137
Update notes via Steam Community

We hope everyone is enjoy the release so far!

We have released an emergency hotfix in order to address the following issue:

  • One of the final missions was impossible to complete due to the camera boundary near one of the checkpoints blocking movement to the right.

  • Additionally, we have fixed several lines of dialog that were not properly changing when the language was set to Japanese. (We are still looking through the dialog to find more.)

Thank you again for your support! <3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3081841
Linux Depot 3081842
