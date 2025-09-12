We hope everyone is enjoy the release so far!
We have released an emergency hotfix in order to address the following issue:
One of the final missions was impossible to complete due to the camera boundary near one of the checkpoints blocking movement to the right.
Additionally, we have fixed several lines of dialog that were not properly changing when the language was set to Japanese. (We are still looking through the dialog to find more.)
Thank you again for your support! <3
Changed files in this update