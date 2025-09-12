Super Duper Multitasking Steam/Windows 2.998 has been released as of 9/12/2025.

The following changes were made in this version:

- NEW CONTENT! The "Super Multitasking GO!" course was added to Mission Mode, containing 30 new Missions; 15 of those appear in Super Multitasking GO!'s Mission Mode, but the other 15 are brand new. Explanation below. This course has its own Leaderboards, and there's a new Achievement if you clear them all.

- NEW CONTENT! Re-interpretations of the 3 Bonus Modes that I'd created for Super Multitasking GO! have been added. Explanation below. These have their own Leaderboards.

- I renamed the Mission course "All Missions" to "The Hundred" because it no longer contained ALL of the Missions. And having more than 100 Missions in a single course seemed...well...cruel.

- Fixed bug: if GAME_DANCE was being played, and a different game was failed, the "audio failure" error was always appearing, regardless of whether the game was being played on Steam Deck or not. This one is kind of embarrassing. I'm sorry that it was present for so long =\

- Fixed bug: the game was freezing after re-playing Mission 1 in a fully-cleared course.

- Fixed bug: quitting Mission Speedrun was leaving the screen blank, as if the game was still paused.

- Fixed bug: the default key assignments for the Top/Upper slots were incorrect. If you "Reset to Defaults," they will now be set correctly!

- Fixed bug: Dance Pad Config did not properly "Reset to Defaults"; if only a key had been set for any particular function, the default controller button was not also being restored. It now works as intended.

- Fixed bug: if we imported data from a previous version, and the Top Slot did not have alternate keys assigned, the end result could have produced multiple assignments for the same key. If data import now finds this situation, it will reset the key assignments to default values.

- Improvement to Dance Pad Config: you'll now get a warning if you try to assign a button on the primary controller (which doesn't work; the whole point of Dance Pad Config is to assign buttons on a different controller from the primary).

- Improvement to Keyboard Config/Dance Pad Config: they now detect stuck keys/buttons when entering assignment mode. A warning will be displayed until the stuck key/button is released.

- Workout Mode: I fixed the pitch during the quiet portion of the "SMT" song.

The following issues are either known or suspected and will be investigated (in order of importance):

- If running the game on a monitor with a refresh rate above 60Hz, the game may appear choppy rather than smooth. Setting your monitor to 60Hz will give you the best experience for now. At present, I can't justify the amount of work required to properly support higher framerates, but I will look into alternative solutions.

- On Steam Deck, under certain conditions, music stops playing. This affects the Dance minigame, as well as the selection screens for Quickplay mode. I'm investigating the issue; the fix for this might take a LOT of work.

- A "white rectangle" sometimes appears while launching the game on Steam Deck. It appears for up to 30 seconds. The game finishes starting and plays properly after that, but I'll be trying to fix this.

- During testing (NOT on Steam Deck) I encountered one instance of music not beginning when Workout Mode was started. (Restarting the game will work around this for now.)

- During testing I encountered one instance of an unnecessary tutorial appearing.

- During testing I encountered one instance of a visual bug during Attract Mode.

Fixes will be published to the "beta" track while testing; feel free to opt in if you want to be the first to try them.

The following are planned for future updates:

- The addition of button artwork for Xbox Series and DualSense controllers, as well as Steam Deck.

- Workout Mode: the song "SMT" is incomplete; in a future update, you will learn how.

- Following this update, I am currently not planning to add more gameplay content...but there is just a little bit more on my "wishlist."

Notes on new content:

The new content being added to this version was originally created for the free version, Super Multitasking GO! However, it was intended to be locked behind inexpensive DLC. This would have created a three-tiered system for this game: free (Super Multitasking GO!), cheap (SMTgo DLC), and full (Super Duper Multitasking). However, in discussions with Steam support staff leading up to the release of SMTgo, they convinced me to abandon this approach. Their reasoning was that I would not only possibly alienate purchasers of the full game by offering a significant amount of similar content for free/cheap, I would also be creating a situation where I was competing with myself.

As a result of this, Super Duper Multitasking is getting even more content than it had before, and the free Super Multitasking GO! has less than was originally planned. Hopefully, this means that nobody who purchased SDM feels wronged by the presence of the free version!

Super Multitasking GO! features a subset of the minigames in the full SDM; a little more than half of the minigames are included. As a result, only those minigames are utilized in the 30 new Missions. As for the three new Bonus Modes, those do not appear in SDM in their exact original forms; I decided instead to make them more interesting by utilizing options already present in SDM. So, "Bottomless Fruit Basket" and "The Longest Drive" actually feature 5-slot gameplay--a first for Bonus Modes--and while "Bottomless Fruit Basket" and "Tip-Tip Hooray" feature the ULTIMATE minigame collection, "The Longest Drive" actually uses the ORIGINAL collection, also a first for Bonus Modes! Switching things up in this way, in my eyes, makes these modes more interesting, and ultimately, better.

I hope that you'll enjoy this new content! It gives me great pleasure to still be adding things to this game that originally released on Steam over 7 years ago!!