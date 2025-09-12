 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19951098 Edited 12 September 2025 – 02:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Defenders, sorry for the double patch on the same day. Some issues passed through the testing of the stuck mob checks we've implemented, which have been fixed with this update

Anti-Stuck Mobs Iteration

  • Fixed minions being killed by the anti-stuck mob check
  • Check doesn't kill bosses anymore
  • Check doesn't work on assault maps anymore
  • Check shoudn't kill TBR harbingers and TI/Old One invulnerable archers


For Etheria!

