Anti-Stuck Mobs Iteration

Fixed minions being killed by the anti-stuck mob check



Check doesn't kill bosses anymore



Check doesn't work on assault maps anymore



Check shoudn't kill TBR harbingers and TI/Old One invulnerable archers

Defenders, sorry for the double patch on the same day. Some issues passed through the testing of the stuck mob checks we've implemented, which have been fixed with this updateFor Etheria!