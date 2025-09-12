Anti-Stuck Mobs Iteration
- Fixed minions being killed by the anti-stuck mob check
- Check doesn't kill bosses anymore
- Check doesn't work on assault maps anymore
- Check shoudn't kill TBR harbingers and TI/Old One invulnerable archers
For Etheria!
