12 September 2025 Build 19950916 Edited 12 September 2025 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

- fixed a bug with permanent jellies disapearing
- WASD support for minigames
- phone call voiceline cutting
- Miners not working past 20 speed
- Files breaking if certain data wasnt saved properly
- rebirth pop-up during minigames
- made it so curse of pests cant happen during cutscenes anymore. oops
- a certain section not loading zones correctly

