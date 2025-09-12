Bug Fixes:
- fixed a bug with permanent jellies disapearing
- WASD support for minigames
- phone call voiceline cutting
- Miners not working past 20 speed
- Files breaking if certain data wasnt saved properly
- rebirth pop-up during minigames
- made it so curse of pests cant happen during cutscenes anymore. oops
- a certain section not loading zones correctly
01.00.06
