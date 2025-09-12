 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950875 Edited 12 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an uncommon bug where plants would not be burned by the Lux Emitter;
- Fixed the door to go back to the checkpoint right after killing Doctor Gwar'udum;
- other small adjustements all around;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1292461
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1292462
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1292463
  • Loading history…
