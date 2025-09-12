Dear Princess, we are your 1000 Princes! We have updated your exclusive otome game "1000 Princes" v2.5 Team Romance Episode 3! All your prince husbands warmly embrace you! Let’s spend each day full of love and romance together!

Part1 Update Details (2025/9/12)

1. Episode 3 Team Romance Content: To protect your safety, your prince husbands have all moved to live around you. You are like a precious moon, surrounded and guarded by the star princes. So what are their residences like? What kind of troubles happen next? This episode contains mosaic content, please be cautious! About 30 minutes of content, beautiful scenes, fully voiced with sound effects, subtitles in 15 languages.

2. Added 1 new song "Your Smile is My Light"

3. Added 1 new diary entry "Ming Zun’s Love Letter"

4. Added 1 new mobile chat

5. Modified code and fixed bugs so that after the update, all rooms can still be opened and won’t be locked.





The new husband in this episode is Qian Yi (Polar Bear). Seeing that your other husbands are already present, he gives everyone a welcome gift. What could it be?

Part3 Video

Dear Princess, it’s time for your Chinese lesson! Come to the Prince’s Castle to learn Chinese! The “1000PRINCES Prince” channel will provide more videos for learning Chinese!

Part4 E-book

The series "Learn Chinese with 1000 Princes" e-books has released Volume 1 "Chinese Pinyin" on Google Play. Through this book, you can fully master the pinyin of Chinese characters. Chinese uses square characters, each with a syllable and tone, representing a certain meaning. To recognize and read Chinese characters, learning Chinese pinyin is the first step. Start learning this amazing and magical language now! Currently available in English, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese explanations, with more languages to be added later.