Patch Notes:
-Tweaked Stamina
-Buffed M4 firerate
-VHS mode is back
-Flashlight can now be dropped and is non essential
-Updated some thumbnails/icons for inventory items
-All menus now have sounds
-Picking up items & interacting now has controller haptics & sounds
-Interacting with beartrap boxes and radios/audio logs now has haptic feedback
-Interacting with lights and light switches now has haptic feedback and better sounds
-Added Haptics for flashlight & motion sensor
Fixes:
-Fixed super weird issue where youd be able to change settings during gameplay while the settings menu was closed
-Fixed big wooden boxes having no collision
-Fixed not being able to hold more then one water bottle at a time in one slot
-Fixed radio in AK house having audio log model instead of radio
-Fixed rake being able to attack during screams and stuns
-Fixed not being able to shoot out some lights
-Fixed Padlock key clipping through table
-Fixed AK47 red dot having wrong icon
-Fixed combining glock with attachments resulting in the wrong outcomes
-Fixed white box stuck in tree
-Fixed rake not being able to sense gunshots
-Fixed alot of weirdly placed grass
-Fixed Issue where rake would rotate during animations (death, screaming, stunned, jumpscares, etc)
-Fixed motion sensor being on when pulled out even when batteries are dead
-Fixed power box having no collision
-Fixed huge glare when shooting aku
Known Issues/WIP:
-When holstering & unholstering motion sensor you have to click it twice to turn it on
-Rake seems to get stuck temporarily or is less active then he should be
-Alot of grass around the map has been rotated weirdly
-Menu Sounds are a bit loud
