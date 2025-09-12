Patch Notes:





-Tweaked Stamina

-Buffed M4 firerate

-VHS mode is back

-Flashlight can now be dropped and is non essential

-Updated some thumbnails/icons for inventory items

-All menus now have sounds

-Picking up items & interacting now has controller haptics & sounds

-Interacting with beartrap boxes and radios/audio logs now has haptic feedback

-Interacting with lights and light switches now has haptic feedback and better sounds

-Added Haptics for flashlight & motion sensor





Fixes:





-Fixed super weird issue where youd be able to change settings during gameplay while the settings menu was closed

-Fixed big wooden boxes having no collision

-Fixed not being able to hold more then one water bottle at a time in one slot

-Fixed radio in AK house having audio log model instead of radio

-Fixed rake being able to attack during screams and stuns

-Fixed not being able to shoot out some lights

-Fixed Padlock key clipping through table

-Fixed AK47 red dot having wrong icon

-Fixed combining glock with attachments resulting in the wrong outcomes

-Fixed white box stuck in tree

-Fixed rake not being able to sense gunshots

-Fixed alot of weirdly placed grass

-Fixed Issue where rake would rotate during animations (death, screaming, stunned, jumpscares, etc)

-Fixed motion sensor being on when pulled out even when batteries are dead

-Fixed power box having no collision

-Fixed huge glare when shooting aku

Known Issues/WIP:

-When holstering & unholstering motion sensor you have to click it twice to turn it on

-Rake seems to get stuck temporarily or is less active then he should be

-Alot of grass around the map has been rotated weirdly

-Menu Sounds are a bit loud



