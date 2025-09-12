 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950483 Edited 12 September 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Now you can buffer a dash or super dash even if you are already dashing.
- Fixed red boxes being coving the pause menu.
- Fixed pause menu freezing when pressing with ESC and ENTER/SPACE
- Fixed getting stuck when going from one type of platform to the other
- Fixed camera offset not updating when super dashing

