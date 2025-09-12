 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950432
Update notes via Steam Community

  • After clearing Stage 3, if you return to the village through the portal, your Mana Shards will now be converted into Mana Coins.

  • Fixed the long loading issue when entering Stage 2 from Stage 1.

  • Fixed an issue where some weapons did not appear in the weapon chest of Stage 2.

  • Changed the monsters that appear in certain maps of Stage 2.

Thank you very much for your interest in LootMage Early Access. We will continue to communicate with players and improve the game together.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3300761
